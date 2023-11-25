Saturday's game that pits the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-3) against the Long Island Sharks (1-4) at Truist Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-67 in favor of Northern Kentucky, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 25.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Northern Kentucky vs. LIU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Highland Heights, Kentucky

Highland Heights, Kentucky Venue: Truist Arena

Northern Kentucky vs. LIU Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Kentucky 79, LIU 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Kentucky vs. LIU

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Kentucky (-12.7)

Northern Kentucky (-12.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.9

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Norse have been outscored by 3.4 points per game (scoring 72.6 points per game to rank 224th in college basketball while giving up 76 per outing to rank 278th in college basketball) and have a -17 scoring differential overall.

Northern Kentucky loses the rebound battle by 3.2 boards on average. it records 28.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 322nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32 per contest.

Northern Kentucky connects on 6 three-pointers per game (281st in college basketball) while shooting 29.4% from deep (288th in college basketball). It is making 1.6 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 7.6 per game while shooting 33.6%.

The Norse rank 223rd in college basketball by averaging 92.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 304th in college basketball, allowing 96.5 points per 100 possessions.

Northern Kentucky forces 12.2 turnovers per game (192nd in college basketball) while committing 12 (178th in college basketball play).

