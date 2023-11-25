The Long Island Sharks (0-1) face the Northern Kentucky Norse (0-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Truist Arena. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. LIU Game Information

Northern Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

  • Marques Warrick: 18.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Sam Vinson: 11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chris Brandon: 6.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Xavier Rhodes: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Trey Robinson: 7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

LIU Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jacob Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • R.J. Greene: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Marko Maletic: 15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tre Wood: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • C.J. Delancy: 5.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

Northern Kentucky vs. LIU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Kentucky Rank Northern Kentucky AVG LIU AVG LIU Rank
276th 67.8 Points Scored 66.7 308th
27th 63.5 Points Allowed 80 355th
262nd 30.4 Rebounds 31 233rd
48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th
92nd 8.1 3pt Made 4.9 352nd
150th 13.4 Assists 14.5 75th
51st 10.6 Turnovers 15.9 361st

