Saturday's game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has the Oklahoma Sooners (5-1) matching up with the Tennessee Volunteers (3-2) at 1:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 83-73 victory, as our model heavily favors Oklahoma.

The Sooners are coming off of a 77-63 loss to Princeton in their last game on Thursday.

The Sooners head into this contest following a 77-63 loss to Princeton on Thursday. The Volunteers' last outing was a 71-57 loss to Indiana on Thursday. Aubrey Joens scored a team-high 13 points for the Sooners in the loss. Sara Puckett scored 13 points in the Volunteers' loss, leading the team.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Oklahoma vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida How to Watch on TV: WSN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oklahoma vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma 83, Tennessee 73

Top 25 Predictions

Oklahoma Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Sooners defeated the No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels, 80-70, on November 9.

The Sooners have the most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two).

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Sooners are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oklahoma 2023-24 Best Wins

80-70 on the road over Ole Miss (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 9

82-67 on the road over Virginia (No. 60) on November 19

103-74 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 141) on November 12

92-68 at home over Wichita State (No. 169) on November 6

92-46 at home over Alabama State (No. 327) on November 15

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Volunteers have two losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 140) on November 13

100-73 at home over Troy (No. 270) on November 19

93-64 at home over Florida A&M (No. 284) on November 7

Oklahoma Leaders

Payton Verhulst: 13.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (10-for-20)

13.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (10-for-20) Skylar Vann: 13.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

13.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Sahara Williams: 10.5 PTS, 49.0 FG%

10.5 PTS, 49.0 FG% Lexy Keys: 9.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 44.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

9.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 44.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Joens: 12.8 PTS, 58.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (15-for-30)

Tennessee Leaders

Puckett: 15.0 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

15.0 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Jewel Spear: 13.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

13.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Jillian Hollingshead: 9.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 51.5 FG%

9.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 51.5 FG% Karoline Striplin: 11.2 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

11.2 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8) Rickea Jackson: 22.0 PTS, 12.0 REB, 47.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

Oklahoma Performance Insights

The Sooners outscore opponents by 18.3 points per game (scoring 85.3 points per game to rank 23rd in college basketball while giving up 67.0 per contest to rank 235th in college basketball) and have a +110 scoring differential overall.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game, with a +51 scoring differential overall. They put up 85.0 points per game (24th in college basketball) and allow 74.8 per outing (321st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.