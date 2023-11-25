Ahead of Week 13 of the college football schedule, let's take a look at our freshly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the SoCon measures up to the competition.

SoCon Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Furman

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 9-1

9-2 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 33rd

33rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 93rd

93rd Last Game: L 19-13 vs Wofford

2. Western Carolina

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-3

7-4 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 35th

35th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 86th

86th Last Game: L 27-24 vs VMI

3. Mercer

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 8-2

8-3 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 43rd

43rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 90th

90th Last Game: W 28-21 vs Samford

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Chattanooga

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-3

7-4 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 47th

47th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 88th

88th Last Game: L 66-10 vs Alabama

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Austin Peay

Austin Peay Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Samford

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-4

6-5 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 60th

60th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 77th

77th Last Game: W 27-17 vs UT Martin

6. VMI

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-5

5-6 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 87th

87th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 80th

80th Last Game: W 27-24 vs Western Carolina

7. Wofford

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-8

2-9 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 81st

81st Last Game: W 19-13 vs Furman

8. East Tennessee State

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-7

3-8 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 106th

106th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 68th

68th Last Game: W 35-23 vs Citadel

9. Citadel

Current Record: 0-11 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-11 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 125th

125th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 74th

74th Last Game: L 35-23 vs East Tennessee State

