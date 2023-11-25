With three games on the CUSA Week 13 college football slate, there are plenty of options to consider on your betting tickets. Our model thinks Liberty (-17) against UTEP is the best bet against the spread, while the Liberty vs. UTEP matchup is the best over/under to bet on. Find even more insights and stats on those and other games to bet on or include in a parlay in the article below.

Best Week 13 CUSA Spread Bets

Pick: Liberty -17 vs. UTEP

  • Matchup: Liberty Flames at UTEP Miners
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Liberty by 22.4 points
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 25
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: New Mexico State +2.5 vs. Jacksonville State

  • Matchup: Jacksonville State Gamecocks at New Mexico State Aggies
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: New Mexico State by 2.4 points
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 25
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Western Kentucky -10.5 vs. Florida International

  • Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Florida International Panthers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Western Kentucky by 15.4 points
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 25
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Best Week 13 CUSA Total Bets

Under 56.5 - Liberty vs. UTEP

Under 50.5 - Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State

Under 54.5 - Western Kentucky vs. Florida International

Week 13 CUSA Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
Liberty 11-0 (7-0 CUSA) 39.9 / 21.1 501.2 / 351.4
New Mexico State 9-3 (6-1 CUSA) 28.9 / 19.9 418.1 / 362.8
Jacksonville State 8-3 (6-1 CUSA) 31.0 / 20.4 403.7 / 353.1
Western Kentucky 6-5 (4-3 CUSA) 28.8 / 28.2 395.0 / 438.1
Middle Tennessee 4-7 (3-4 CUSA) 24.6 / 28.5 395.5 / 405.7
UTEP 3-8 (2-5 CUSA) 19.2 / 27.3 369.9 / 379.3
Louisiana Tech 3-9 (2-6 CUSA) 25.9 / 33.4 383.6 / 417.8
Florida International 4-7 (1-6 CUSA) 19.4 / 31.0 322.0 / 439.4
Sam Houston 2-9 (1-6 CUSA) 19.7 / 26.7 313.9 / 397.1

