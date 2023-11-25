Week 13 Pioneer League Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Week 13 college football schedule included one game featuring Pioneer League teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.
Week 13 Pioneer League Results
North Dakota State 66 Drake 3
North Dakota State Leaders
- Passing: Cam Miller (10-for-11, 206 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Cole Payton (13 ATT, 104 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Eli Green (3 TAR, 3 REC, 91 YDS, 1 TD)
Drake Leaders
- Passing: Luke Bailey (13-for-24, 111 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Dorian Boyland (9 ATT, 67 YDS)
- Receiving: Trey Radocha (5 TAR, 4 REC, 41 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|North Dakota State
|Drake
|547
|Total Yards
|177
|229
|Passing Yards
|116
|318
|Rushing Yards
|61
|2
|Turnovers
|5
