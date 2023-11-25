Western Kentucky vs. Vermont Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 25
Saturday's contest that pits the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-2) versus the Vermont Catamounts (3-2) at Hertz Arena has a projected final score of 61-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Kentucky, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 11:00 AM on November 25.
The Hilltoppers are coming off of a 77-61 loss to Kansas State in their last game on Friday.
Western Kentucky vs. Vermont Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
Western Kentucky vs. Vermont Score Prediction
- Prediction: Western Kentucky 61, Vermont 56
Other CUSA Predictions
Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- The Hilltoppers' best win this season came in a 62-56 victory against the Cornell Big Red on November 13.
- The Hilltoppers have two losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Catamounts are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 44th-most wins.
- Western Kentucky has five wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, the most in the nation.
Western Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins
- 62-56 at home over Cornell (No. 221) on November 13
- 70-64 at home over Mercer (No. 242) on November 6
- 63-45 at home over Bucknell (No. 277) on November 21
- 76-62 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 283) on November 10
- 63-43 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 295) on November 18
Western Kentucky Leaders
- Acacia Hayes: 18 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.7 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)
- Alexis Mead: 10 PTS, 2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Ana Teresa Faustino: 10 PTS, 2.1 STL, 32.3 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)
- Karris Allen: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 25.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Odeth Betancourt: 6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.2 FG%
Western Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Hilltoppers outscore opponents by 6.4 points per game (posting 67 points per game, 180th in college basketball, and conceding 60.6 per outing, 127th in college basketball) and have a +45 scoring differential.
