The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-5) take on a fellow CUSA opponent when they visit the Florida International Panthers (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium.

Western Kentucky is putting up 28.8 points per game on offense, which ranks them 58th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 90th, giving up 28.2 points per game. This season has been hard for Florida International on both offense and defense, as it is putting up just 322 total yards per game (25th-worst) and surrendering 439.4 total yards per game (12th-worst).

Western Kentucky vs. Florida International Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Western Kentucky vs. Florida International Key Statistics

Western Kentucky Florida International 395 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322 (111th) 438.1 (114th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.4 (115th) 113.3 (112th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 93.7 (125th) 281.7 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 228.3 (62nd) 17 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (89th) 22 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (115th)

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has 3,037 passing yards for Western Kentucky, completing 60.4% of his passes and collecting 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.

Elijah Young has carried the ball 88 times for a team-high 461 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 170 yards (15.5 per game) and two touchdowns via the passing game.

Markese Stepp has collected 278 yards on 62 attempts, scoring three times.

Malachi Corley's team-leading 911 yards as a receiver have come on 69 receptions (out of 101 targets) with 10 touchdowns.

Dalvin Smith has caught 37 passes for 398 yards (36.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Easton Messer's 31 grabs are good enough for 378 yards and three touchdowns.

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins has put up 2,173 passing yards, or 197.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59% of his passes and has collected eight touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Shomari Lawrence has rushed 118 times for 546 yards, with four touchdowns.

Kejon Owens has rushed for 440 yards on 76 carries with five touchdowns.

Kris Mitchell has hauled in 1,002 receiving yards on 56 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Dean Patterson has recorded 407 receiving yards (37 yards per game) and one touchdown on 26 receptions.

Eric Rivers' 41 targets have resulted in 27 grabs for 314 yards.

