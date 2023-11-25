The Vermont Catamounts (3-2) will meet the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-2) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Western Kentucky vs. Vermont Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Emma Utterback: 16.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Anna Olson: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Delaney Richason: 7.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK

Bella Vito: 4.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Nikola Priede: 4.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

Vermont Players to Watch

