In a clash of AFC North teams, Pittsburgh (6-4) will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) in a matchup on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The line forecasts must-see action, with Pittsburgh favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 36.5 in the outing.

Bengals vs. Steelers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bengals have led four times, have been behind three times, and have been knotted up three times at the end of the first quarter this season.

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Steelers have had the lead one time, have been losing six times, and have been knotted up three times.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 2.1 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.7 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Regarding second-quarter scoring, the Bengals have won the second quarter in three games and have lost the second quarter in seven games.

In 10 games this season, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, been outscored six times, and tied two times.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.1 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Bengals have won the third quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in four games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

In 10 games this year, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, been outscored five times, and tied two times.

On offense, Pittsburgh is averaging 4.6 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering four points on average in the third quarter (13th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this year, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games, lost that quarter in three games, and they've tied in that quarter in four games.

The Steelers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games this season, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 3.9 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 4.3 points on average in that quarter.

Bengals vs. Steelers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bengals have been winning three times, have trailed six times, and have been knotted up one time at the end of the first half this season.

The Steelers have led after the first half in two games (2-0 in those contests) this season and have trailed after the first half in eight games (4-4).

2nd Half

Out of 10 games this season, the Bengals have won the second half three times (3-0 record in those games), been outscored four times (1-3), and tied three times (1-2).

In 10 games this year, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second half four times (3-1 record in those games), lost five times (2-3), and tied one time (1-0).

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 8.5 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is giving up 8.3 points on average in the second half.

