The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) play on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Paycor Stadium in a battle of AFC North foes.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Bengals

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

Bengals Insights

The Bengals average just 0.7 more points per game (20.2) than the Steelers give up (19.5).

The Bengals collect 68.9 fewer yards per game (298.7) than the Steelers give up (367.6).

This season Cincinnati rushes for 46.8 fewer yards per game (80.9) than Pittsburgh allows (127.7).

This year the Bengals have eight turnovers, 11 fewer than the Steelers have takeaways (19).

Bengals Home Performance

The Bengals score more points at home (22.2 per game) than they do overall (20.2), and allow fewer points at home (20.8 per game) than overall (22.6).

The Bengals accumulate 316.4 yards per game at home (17.7 more than overall), and give up 390.4 at home (4.3 more than overall).

Cincinnati picks up 256.6 passing yards per game at home (38.8 more than overall), and concedes 272 at home (24.2 more than overall).

At home, the Bengals accumulate fewer rushing yards (59.8 per game) than they do overall (80.9). But they also concede fewer rushing yards at home (118.4) than overall (138.3).

The Bengals convert more third downs at home (44.4%) than they do overall (35.7%), and allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (41.9%) than overall (43.8%).

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 Buffalo W 24-18 NBC 11/12/2023 Houston L 30-27 CBS 11/16/2023 at Baltimore L 34-20 Amazon Prime Video 11/26/2023 Pittsburgh - CBS 12/4/2023 at Jacksonville - ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 Indianapolis - CBS 12/17/2023 Minnesota - -

