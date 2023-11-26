The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) square off on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Paycor Stadium in a clash of AFC North foes.

Steelers and Bengals recent betting insights and trends can be seen in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bengals vs. Steelers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Steelers 2.5 35.5 -130 +110

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Bengals vs. Steelers Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 35.5 points in six of 10 outings.

The average over/under for Cincinnati's contests this season is 45.6, 10.1 more points than this game's total.

The Bengals have covered the spread four times this year (4-5-1).

The Bengals have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

This season, Cincinnati has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh has an average total of 39.9 in their games this year, 4.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Steelers are 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Steelers are 2-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 66.7% of those games).

Pittsburgh is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

Steelers vs. Bengals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Steelers 16.6 28 19.5 7 39.9 7 10 Bengals 20.2 21 22.6 19 45.6 6 10

Bengals vs. Steelers Betting Insights & Trends

Bengals

Over its last three games, Cincinnati has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

The Bengals have gone over the total twice in their past three games.

Offensively, the Bengals are worse in division games (15.7 points per game) than overall (20.2). Defensively, they are also worse (28.3 points allowed per game) than overall (22.6).

The Steelers have a negative point differential on the season (-29 total points, -2.9 per game), as do the Bengals (-24 total points, -2.4 per game).

Steelers

Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three contests.

In its past three games, Pittsburgh has gone over the total once.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Steelers are scoring 17.7 points per game in divisional matchups, which is 4.5 more points per game than their overall season average (16.6 points per game). Their defense is giving up fewer points in divisional games (15) compared to their overall season average (19.5).

The Steelers have a negative point differential on the season (-29 total points, -2.9 per game), as do the Bengals (-24 total points, -2.4 per game).

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.6 46.5 44.7 Implied Team Total AVG 24.3 24.8 23.8 ATS Record 4-5-1 2-2-1 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 2-3-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-3 3-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Steelers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39.9 39.2 40.9 Implied Team Total AVG 21.5 21.2 22 ATS Record 6-4-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-8-0 2-4-0 0-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-3 2-2 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.