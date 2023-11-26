Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies hit the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, a 110-89 loss against the Suns, Bane had six points and 10 assists.

With prop bets in place for Bane, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 24.3 24.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.9 Assists 5.5 5.1 6.0 PRA -- 33.9 35.1 PR -- 28.8 29.1 3PM 2.5 3.3 3.2



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, Bane has made 8.7 field goals per game, which adds up to 22.5% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 9.1 threes per game, or 22.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Bane's Grizzlies average 103.5 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's slowest with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves give up 107 points per contest, fourth-ranked in the league.

The Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 42.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves are fifth in the league, giving up 24.4 per contest.

The Timberwolves are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Desmond Bane vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 32 20 7 5 1 0 3 11/11/2022 33 24 3 5 2 0 1

