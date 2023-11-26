Sunday's game that pits the Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-1) versus the Louisville Cardinals (5-1) at Leonard E. Merrell Center has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Gonzaga, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 1:45 PM on November 26.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 72-63 victory against Liberty in their last game on Saturday.

Louisville vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:45 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:45 PM ET Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisville vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 74, Louisville 70

Other ACC Predictions

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats (No. 86-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 77-59 win on November 6 -- their signature victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Louisville is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Cardinals are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

Louisville 2023-24 Best Wins

77-59 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 86) on November 6

81-74 at home over DePaul (No. 90) on November 12

72-63 over Liberty (No. 122) on November 25

77-44 at home over Bucknell (No. 275) on November 19

111-33 at home over Bellarmine (No. 310) on November 16

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 13.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 50.0 FG%

13.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 50.0 FG% Kiki Jefferson: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Sydney Taylor: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.4 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)

12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.4 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37) Nina Rickards: 8.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%

8.0 PTS, 50.0 FG% Nyla Harris: 10.2 PTS, 56.4 FG%

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals average 81.8 points per game (32nd in college basketball) while giving up 58.5 per contest (91st in college basketball). They have a +140 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 23.3 points per game.

