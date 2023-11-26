The Louisville Cardinals (1-1) play the New Mexico State Aggies (1-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This clash is available on ACC Network Extra.

Louisville vs. New Mexico State Game Information

Louisville Top Players (2022-23)

  • El Ellis: 17.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jae'Lyn Withers: 8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Mike James: 10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • JJ Traynor: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 6.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

New Mexico State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Deshawndre Washington: 11.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Xavier Pinson: 13.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • DaJuan Gordon: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Issa Muhammad: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Marchelus Avery: 8.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Louisville vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Louisville Rank Louisville AVG New Mexico State AVG New Mexico State Rank
340th 63.9 Points Scored 73.7 129th
324th 75.8 Points Allowed 71.7 231st
288th 29.8 Rebounds 33.3 86th
256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st
288th 6.3 3pt Made 7.5 166th
361st 9.3 Assists 12.1 264th
327th 13.8 Turnovers 12.3 224th

