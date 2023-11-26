The Louisville Cardinals (2-3) are favored by 7.5 points against the New Mexico State Aggies (3-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra. The over/under for the matchup is set at 143.5.

Louisville vs. New Mexico State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Louisville -7.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisville Betting Records & Stats

Louisville's four games this season have gone over this contest's total of 143.5 points three times.

Louisville's matchups this year have an average point total of 148.4, 4.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Cardinals are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Louisville has entered the game as favorites three times this season and won twice.

The Cardinals have played as a favorite of -350 or more twice this season and won both games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Louisville.

Louisville vs. New Mexico State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisville 3 75% 74.4 144.1 74.0 145.7 146.8 New Mexico State 3 75% 69.7 144.1 71.7 145.7 140.0

Additional Louisville Insights & Trends

The Cardinals score 74.4 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 71.7 the Aggies allow.

When Louisville puts up more than 71.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

Louisville vs. New Mexico State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisville 2-2-0 1-1 3-1-0 New Mexico State 1-3-0 0-2 3-1-0

Louisville vs. New Mexico State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisville New Mexico State 4-13 Home Record 6-4 0-11 Away Record 1-9 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-4-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 66.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-5-0 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

