The Nashville Predators (9-10), winners of four games in a row, will host the Winnipeg Jets (12-5-2) -- who've won five straight -- on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs Jets Additional Info

Predators vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/9/2023 Jets Predators 6-3 WPG

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have allowed 62 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 17th in league action in goals against.

The Predators' 64 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Predators have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Predators have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 39 goals during that time.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 19 11 13 24 23 13 60% Ryan O'Reilly 19 10 8 18 6 22 53.1% Gustav Nyquist 19 2 12 14 13 2 44.4% Luke Evangelista 18 3 9 12 18 9 0% Roman Josi 19 3 9 12 13 5 -

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have one of the best defenses in the league, giving up 55 total goals (2.9 per game), eighth in the NHL.

The Jets' 69 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them sixth in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Jets have gone 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Jets have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) over that stretch.

Jets Key Players