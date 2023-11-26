Best Bets, Odds for the Steelers vs. Bengals Game – Week 12
The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) hit the road for an AFC North battle against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Paycor Stadium, so check out our best bets.
When is Steelers vs. Bengals?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The data strongly suggests betting on the Bengals in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Steelers favored and the difference between the two is 5.0 points.
- The Steelers have a 57.4% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Steelers have gone 2-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Pittsburgh has a record of 2-1 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter (66.7%).
- The Bengals have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Cincinnati has a record of 1-1 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +114 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Cincinnati (+2)
- The Steelers have covered the spread six times in 10 games with a set spread.
- Pittsburgh has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 2-point favorites.
- The Bengals have put together a record of 4-5-1 against the spread this year.
- Cincinnati has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (36)
- Pittsburgh and Cincinnati combine to average 0.8 more points per game than the over/under of 36 set for this matchup.
- The Steelers and the Bengals have seen their opponents average a combined 6.1 more points per game than the over/under of 36 set for this game.
- Two of the Steelers' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (20%).
- Bengals games have hit the over in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
Kenny Pickett Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|10
|172.2
|6
|4.6
|1
Jake Browning Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|2
|34.0
|1
|19.5
|0
