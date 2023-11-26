The Memphis Grizzlies (3-12) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to break a seven-game home losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN

BSSE and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 116 - Grizzlies 104

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 6.5)

Timberwolves (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-11.4)

Timberwolves (-11.4) Pick OU: Over (217.5)



Over (217.5) Computer Predicted Total: 220.0

The Grizzlies (5-10-0 ATS) have covered the spread 60% of the time, 26.7% less often than the Timberwolves (9-6-0) this season.

Minnesota and Memphis cover the same percentage of spreads this year (66.7%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Sunday's line (T-Wolves as favorites by 6.5 or more and Grizz as underdogs by 6.5 or more).

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2023-24, Memphis and its opponents don't do it as often (40% of the time) as Minnesota and its opponents (60%).

The Timberwolves have an .800 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (8-2) this season, better than the .125 winning percentage for the Grizzlies as a moneyline underdog (1-7).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

Offensively, the Grizzlies are the second-worst team in the league (106.2 points per game). Defensively, they are 18th (113.7 points conceded per game).

In 2023-24, Memphis is 24th in the league in rebounds (42 per game) and fifth-worst in rebounds conceded (45.6).

This season the Grizzlies are fourth-worst in the league in assists at 24.1 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Memphis is 15th in the league in committing them (13.4 per game). It is fourth-best in forcing them (15.5 per game).

The Grizzlies are 10th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (13.3 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (33.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.