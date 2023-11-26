Something has to give when the Tennessee Titans (3-7) bring a three-game losing streak into a meeting November 26, 2023 with the Carolina Panthers (1-9), who are on their own three-game losing streak.

We provide more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Titans vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Titans Insights

The Titans score 16.8 points per game, 10.7 fewer than the Panthers give up per outing (27.5).

The Titans average 286 yards per game, 22.6 fewer yards than the 308.6 the Panthers give up per outing.

This season, Tennessee averages 105 rushing yards per game, 24.4 fewer than Carolina allows per outing (129.4).

The Titans have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (7).

Titans Home Performance

The Titans put up 24.5 points per game at home (7.7 more than their overall average), and give up 18.5 at home (2.9 less than overall).

At home, the Titans accumulate 337.3 yards per game and concede 313.8. That's more than they gain overall (286), but less than they allow (343.1).

Tennessee accumulates 189.3 passing yards per game at home (8.3 more than its overall average), and gives up 210.8 at home (20 less than overall).

The Titans rack up 148 rushing yards per game at home (43 more than their overall average), and give up 103 at home (9.3 less than overall).

The Titans' offensive third-down percentage at home (40%) is higher than their overall average (33.1%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (29.6%) is lower than overall (40%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/2/2023 at Pittsburgh L 20-16 Amazon Prime Video 11/12/2023 at Tampa Bay L 20-6 CBS 11/19/2023 at Jacksonville L 34-14 CBS 11/26/2023 Carolina - FOX 12/3/2023 Indianapolis - CBS 12/11/2023 at Miami - ESPN 12/17/2023 Houston - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.