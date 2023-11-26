Will Tyson Barrie Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 26?
Should you wager on Tyson Barrie to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets face off on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Tyson Barrie score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Barrie stats and insights
- Barrie is yet to score through 19 games this season.
- He has attempted one shot in one game against the Jets this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Jets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 55 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Barrie recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:41
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:53
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:04
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|2
|0
|2
|17:45
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:57
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|20:11
|Away
|L 4-2
Predators vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
