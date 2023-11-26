The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-2) look to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

Western Kentucky vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Western Kentucky Stats Insights

The Hilltoppers are shooting 43% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Western Kentucky is 3-1 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.

The Hilltoppers are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 113th.

The Hilltoppers score 80.2 points per game, only three more points than the 77.2 the Bulldogs give up.

Western Kentucky is 3-0 when scoring more than 77.2 points.

Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Western Kentucky performed better in home games last season, averaging 77.1 points per game, compared to 67.8 per game on the road.

The Hilltoppers ceded 69 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 72.8 on the road.

In home games, Western Kentucky averaged 1.8 more treys per game (8.4) than away from home (6.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in road games (33.3%).

Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule