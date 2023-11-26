How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. UNC Asheville on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-2) look to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.
Western Kentucky vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Hilltoppers are shooting 43% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Western Kentucky is 3-1 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Hilltoppers are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 113th.
- The Hilltoppers score 80.2 points per game, only three more points than the 77.2 the Bulldogs give up.
- Western Kentucky is 3-0 when scoring more than 77.2 points.
Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Western Kentucky performed better in home games last season, averaging 77.1 points per game, compared to 67.8 per game on the road.
- The Hilltoppers ceded 69 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 72.8 on the road.
- In home games, Western Kentucky averaged 1.8 more treys per game (8.4) than away from home (6.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in road games (33.3%).
Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Kentucky State
|W 95-75
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bowling Green
|W 72-65
|Place Bell Arena
|11/25/2023
|Canisius
|L 85-77
|Place Bell Arena
|11/26/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Place Bell Arena
|11/29/2023
|Campbellsville
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/3/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
