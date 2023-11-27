If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Campbell County, Kentucky, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Campbell County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Newport Central Catholic High School at Boone County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27

7:30 PM ET on November 27 Location: Florence, KY

Florence, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Villa Madonna Academy at Bishop Brossart High School