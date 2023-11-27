The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-2) hit the court against the Troy Trojans (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 on ESPN+.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

The Colonels made 44.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Trojans allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Eastern Kentucky went 14-3 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.

The Colonels were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Trojans finished 187th.

Last year, the 78.6 points per game the Colonels recorded were 11.8 more points than the Trojans allowed (66.8).

Eastern Kentucky went 16-6 last season when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Eastern Kentucky posted 86.6 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.

The Colonels gave up 69.1 points per game last year at home, which was 5.8 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (74.9).

In terms of three-point shooting, Eastern Kentucky fared better in home games last season, draining 10.3 treys per game with a 35.9% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 31.5% three-point percentage on the road.

Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule