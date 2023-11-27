How to Watch Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy on TV or Live Stream - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-2) hit the court against the Troy Trojans (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 on ESPN+.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Colonels made 44.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Trojans allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- Eastern Kentucky went 14-3 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Colonels were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Trojans finished 187th.
- Last year, the 78.6 points per game the Colonels recorded were 11.8 more points than the Trojans allowed (66.8).
- Eastern Kentucky went 16-6 last season when scoring more than 66.8 points.
Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Eastern Kentucky posted 86.6 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.
- The Colonels gave up 69.1 points per game last year at home, which was 5.8 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (74.9).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Eastern Kentucky fared better in home games last season, draining 10.3 treys per game with a 35.9% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 31.5% three-point percentage on the road.
Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Wilberforce
|W 133-75
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/17/2023
|UT Martin
|L 80-74
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/21/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|L 76-64
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/27/2023
|Troy
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
