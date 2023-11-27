The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-2) hit the court against the Troy Trojans (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy matchup.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Eastern Kentucky Moneyline Troy Moneyline BetMGM Eastern Kentucky (-5.5) 150.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Eastern Kentucky (-4.5) 150.5 -210 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Betting Trends (2022-23)

Eastern Kentucky compiled a 17-10-0 record against the spread last season.

Colonels games hit the over 11 out of 27 times last season.

Troy compiled a 15-12-0 ATS record last season.

Last year, 14 of the Trojans' games went over the point total.

