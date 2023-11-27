Monday's game that pits the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-2) versus the Troy Trojans (3-3) at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena has a projected final score of 79-75 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Eastern Kentucky, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on November 27.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023

7:00 PM ET

Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 79, Troy 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy

Computer Predicted Spread: Eastern Kentucky (-3.7)

Eastern Kentucky (-3.7) Computer Predicted Total: 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights

Eastern Kentucky scored 78.6 points per game and allowed 73.5 last season, making them 30th in the nation offensively and 278th on defense.

On the glass, the Colonels were seventh-best in the nation in rebounds (36.6 per game) last year. They were 314th in rebounds conceded (33.5 per game).

Last season Eastern Kentucky was ranked 52nd in the nation in assists with 14.9 per game.

With 8.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc last season, the Colonels were 53rd and 171st in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Eastern Kentucky was 312th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (8.4 per game) and 199th in 3-point percentage defensively (34.0%) last year.

The Colonels attempted 62.7% of their shots from inside the arc, and 37.3% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 71% of the Colonels' buckets were 2-pointers, and 29% were 3-pointers.

