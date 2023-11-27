Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy November 27 Tickets & Start Time
The Troy Trojans (1-2) face the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-0) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, November 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Eastern Kentucky Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eastern Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)
- Devontae Blanton: 16.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Cozart: 9.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Michael Moreno: 11.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tayshawn Comer: 8.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cooper Robb: 7.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Troy Top Players (2022-23)
- Zay Williams: 12.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Nelson Phillips: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Christyon Eugene: 12.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aamer Muhammad: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kieffer Punter: 8.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Eastern Kentucky Rank
|Eastern Kentucky AVG
|Troy AVG
|Troy Rank
|30th
|78.6
|Points Scored
|73.2
|139th
|278th
|73.5
|Points Allowed
|66.8
|77th
|7th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|31.6
|187th
|2nd
|11.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|133rd
|53rd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|52nd
|14.9
|Assists
|13.5
|143rd
|152nd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.