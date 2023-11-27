Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Marshall County, Kentucky, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Marshall County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crittenden County High School at Marshall County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Benton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
