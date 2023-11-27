Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Taylor County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Taylor County, Kentucky is happening today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Taylor County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Green County High School at Taylor County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Campbellsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
