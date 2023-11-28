Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boyle County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Boyle County, Kentucky today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Boyle County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tates Creek High School at Danville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Danville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
