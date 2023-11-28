Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bracken County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Bracken County, Kentucky today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bracken County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Robertson County High School at Augusta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Augusta, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.