Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Christian County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Christian County, Kentucky, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Christian County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clarksville Christian School at Heritage Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Hopkinsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trigg County High School at Hopkinsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Hopkinsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.