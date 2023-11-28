Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hopkins County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Hopkins County, Kentucky today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Hopkins County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Muhlenberg County High School at Hopkins County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Madisonville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
