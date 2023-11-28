Will Jeremy Lauzon Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 28?
When the Nashville Predators square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Jeremy Lauzon light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jeremy Lauzon score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Lauzon stats and insights
- Lauzon has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.
- Lauzon has zero points on the power play.
- Lauzon averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 52 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lauzon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|17:03
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|21:31
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:56
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|19:10
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:06
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:29
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:47
|Away
|W 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.