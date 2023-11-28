The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) bring a three-game win streak into a home contest with the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-0), who have won five straight. It starts at 7:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kentucky Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 50.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.2% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Hurricanes' opponents have hit.

Kentucky is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 87th.

The 94.3 points per game the Wildcats put up are 21.7 more points than the Hurricanes give up (72.6).

When Kentucky totals more than 72.6 points, it is 5-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes have shot at a 52.4% rate from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

This season, Miami (FL) has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.6% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes rank 345th.

The Hurricanes score an average of 89 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 72.2 the Wildcats allow.

Miami (FL) is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 94.3 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky put up 78.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was seven more points than it averaged on the road (71.4).

The Wildcats gave up 64.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.9 when playing on the road.

In home games, Kentucky averaged 0.9 more three-pointers per game (6.6) than away from home (5.7). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to on the road (33.1%).

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Miami (FL) put up 83.4 points per game last season, 8.2 more than it averaged away (75.2).

In 2022-23, the Hurricanes allowed 3.9 more points per game at home (72.9) than away (69).

Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) made fewer trifectas away (7.2 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.3%) than at home (39.3%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Stonehill W 101-67 Rupp Arena 11/20/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 96-88 Rupp Arena 11/24/2023 Marshall W 118-82 Rupp Arena 11/28/2023 Miami (FL) - Rupp Arena 12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington - Rupp Arena 12/9/2023 Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Center

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule