How to Watch Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
A pair of streaking squads square off when the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) host the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Hurricanes, who have won five in a row.
Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 50.6% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Hurricanes allow to opponents.
- In games Kentucky shoots higher than 41.4% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 88th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes sit at 213th.
- The Wildcats put up 94.3 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 72.6 the Hurricanes allow.
- Kentucky is 5-1 when scoring more than 72.6 points.
Miami (FL) Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes are shooting 52.4% from the field, 11.8% higher than the 40.6% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Miami (FL) has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
- The Hurricanes are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 284th.
- The Hurricanes' 89 points per game are 16.8 more points than the 72.2 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- Miami (FL) has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 94.3 points.
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kentucky averaged 78.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was seven more points than it averaged away from home (71.4).
- The Wildcats gave up 64.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (70.9).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Kentucky fared better at home last year, making 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.7 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage in away games.
Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Miami (FL) scored 8.2 more points per game at home (83.4) than on the road (75.2).
- At home, the Hurricanes gave up 72.9 points per game last season, 3.9 more than they allowed on the road (69).
- Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) sunk fewer treys away (7.2 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.3%) than at home (39.3%) as well.
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Stonehill
|W 101-67
|Rupp Arena
|11/20/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|W 96-88
|Rupp Arena
|11/24/2023
|Marshall
|W 118-82
|Rupp Arena
|11/28/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Rupp Arena
|12/9/2023
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Wells Fargo Center
Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Florida International
|W 86-80
|Watsco Center
|11/17/2023
|Georgia
|W 79-68
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/19/2023
|Kansas State
|W 91-83
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Watsco Center
|12/6/2023
|LIU
|-
|Watsco Center
