A pair of streaking squads square off when the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) host the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Hurricanes, who have won five in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 50.6% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Hurricanes allow to opponents.

In games Kentucky shoots higher than 41.4% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Wildcats are the 88th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes sit at 213th.

The Wildcats put up 94.3 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 72.6 the Hurricanes allow.

Kentucky is 5-1 when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes are shooting 52.4% from the field, 11.8% higher than the 40.6% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Miami (FL) has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.6% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 284th.

The Hurricanes' 89 points per game are 16.8 more points than the 72.2 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Miami (FL) has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 94.3 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky averaged 78.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was seven more points than it averaged away from home (71.4).

The Wildcats gave up 64.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (70.9).

Looking at three-point shooting, Kentucky fared better at home last year, making 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.7 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage in away games.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Miami (FL) scored 8.2 more points per game at home (83.4) than on the road (75.2).

At home, the Hurricanes gave up 72.9 points per game last season, 3.9 more than they allowed on the road (69).

Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) sunk fewer treys away (7.2 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.3%) than at home (39.3%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Stonehill W 101-67 Rupp Arena 11/20/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 96-88 Rupp Arena 11/24/2023 Marshall W 118-82 Rupp Arena 11/28/2023 Miami (FL) - Rupp Arena 12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington - Rupp Arena 12/9/2023 Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Center

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule