Two streaking squads square off when the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) host the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Hurricanes, victors in five in a row.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 50.6% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Hurricanes allow to opponents.
  • In games Kentucky shoots higher than 41.4% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Wildcats are the 87th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes rank 213th.
  • The 94.3 points per game the Wildcats put up are 21.7 more points than the Hurricanes allow (72.6).
  • When Kentucky puts up more than 72.6 points, it is 5-1.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Kentucky scored seven more points per game (78.4) than it did on the road (71.4).
  • Defensively the Wildcats were better in home games last year, allowing 64.1 points per game, compared to 70.9 when playing on the road.
  • Kentucky averaged 6.6 threes per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged in away games (5.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Stonehill W 101-67 Rupp Arena
11/20/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 96-88 Rupp Arena
11/24/2023 Marshall W 118-82 Rupp Arena
11/28/2023 Miami (FL) - Rupp Arena
12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington - Rupp Arena
12/9/2023 Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Center

