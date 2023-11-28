How to Watch Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Two streaking squads square off when the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) host the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Hurricanes, victors in five in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 50.6% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Hurricanes allow to opponents.
- In games Kentucky shoots higher than 41.4% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 87th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes rank 213th.
- The 94.3 points per game the Wildcats put up are 21.7 more points than the Hurricanes allow (72.6).
- When Kentucky puts up more than 72.6 points, it is 5-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Kentucky scored seven more points per game (78.4) than it did on the road (71.4).
- Defensively the Wildcats were better in home games last year, allowing 64.1 points per game, compared to 70.9 when playing on the road.
- Kentucky averaged 6.6 threes per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged in away games (5.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Stonehill
|W 101-67
|Rupp Arena
|11/20/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|W 96-88
|Rupp Arena
|11/24/2023
|Marshall
|W 118-82
|Rupp Arena
|11/28/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Rupp Arena
|12/9/2023
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Wells Fargo Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.