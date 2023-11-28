The Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Miami Hurricanes (5-0), winners of five straight. It starts at 7:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kentucky Moneyline Miami (FL) Moneyline
BetMGM Kentucky (-5.5) 164.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Kentucky (-5.5) 164.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

  • Kentucky has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • In the Wildcats' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
  • Miami (FL) has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • Hurricanes games have hit the over twice this year.

Kentucky Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1800
  • Oddsmakers rate Kentucky considerably higher (eighth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (28th).
  • The implied probability of Kentucky winning the national championship, based on its +1800 moneyline odds, is 5.3%.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3500
  • Miami (FL)'s chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.8%.

