Kentucky vs. Miami (FL): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 28
A pair of hot squads square off when the Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) host the Miami Hurricanes (5-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Hurricanes, who have won five in a row.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.
Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kentucky Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kentucky (-5.5)
|163.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Kentucky (-5.5)
|164.5
|-230
|+188
Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- Kentucky has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Wildcats games have hit the over four out of six times this season.
- Miami (FL) has covered twice in three chances against the spread this year.
- Hurricanes games have hit the over twice this season.
Kentucky Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1800
- Kentucky is eighth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1800), much higher than its computer rankings (26th).
- The implied probability of Kentucky winning the national championship, based on its +1800 moneyline odds, is 5.3%.
