The Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) play the Miami Hurricanes (3-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 airing on ESPN.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Information

Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

  • Oscar Tshiebwe: 16.5 PTS, 13.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Cason Wallace: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jacob Toppin: 12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Antonio Reeves: 14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Chris Livingston: 6.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Miami (FL) Top Players (2022-23)

  • Norchad Omier: 13.1 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jordan Miller: 15.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Isaiah Wong: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Nijel Pack: 13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Wooga Poplar: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky Rank Kentucky AVG Miami (FL) AVG Miami (FL) Rank
113th 74.5 Points Scored 79.1 25th
105th 67.8 Points Allowed 71.9 235th
7th 36.6 Rebounds 32.1 156th
1st 12.1 Off. Rebounds 9.0 133rd
288th 6.3 3pt Made 7.5 166th
46th 15.1 Assists 14.5 75th
84th 10.9 Turnovers 10.7 61st

