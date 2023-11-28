The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) take a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-0), who have won five straight. The Wildcats are favorites (-6.5) in the contest, which begins at 7:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 162.5 points.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kentucky -6.5 162.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Kentucky's six games this season have gone over this contest's total of 162.5 points four times.

Kentucky's contests this year have an average total of 166.5, four more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Wildcats have compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

Kentucky has been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Wildcats are undefeated in three games this season when favored by -275 or more on the moneyline.

Kentucky has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 162.5 % of Games Over 162.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 4 66.7% 94.3 183.3 72.2 144.8 147.8 Miami (FL) 1 33.3% 89 183.3 72.6 144.8 154.8

Additional Kentucky Insights & Trends

The 94.3 points per game the Wildcats score are 21.7 more points than the Hurricanes give up (72.6).

When Kentucky puts up more than 72.6 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 3-3-0 2-3 4-2-0 Miami (FL) 2-1-0 0-0 2-1-0

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kentucky Miami (FL) 14-4 Home Record 16-1 6-3 Away Record 7-4 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

