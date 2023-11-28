Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lawrence County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
In Lawrence County, Kentucky, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lawrence County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Carter High School at Lawrence County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Louisa, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
