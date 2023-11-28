Luke Evangelista will be on the ice when the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins meet on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Evangelista's props? Here is some information to help you.

Luke Evangelista vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Evangelista Season Stats Insights

Evangelista has averaged 13:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Evangelista has scored in two of the 19 games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.

Evangelista has a point in eight games this year (out of 19), including multiple points three times.

Evangelista has an assist in eight of 19 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Evangelista goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Evangelista going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Evangelista Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 52 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 19 Games 2 12 Points 0 3 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

