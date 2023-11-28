Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Morgan County, Kentucky. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morgan County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Morgan County High School at Powell County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Stanton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rowan County Senior High School at Morgan County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: West Liberty, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
