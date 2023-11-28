The UT Martin Skyhawks (0-5) will be trying to halt a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Murray State Racers (2-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at CFSB Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Murray State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Murray State vs. UT Martin Scoring Comparison

The Skyhawks put up an average of 53 points per game, 30.8 fewer points than the 83.8 the Racers allow.

The Racers put up 96.8 points per game, 29.8 more points than the 67 the Skyhawks allow.

Murray State is 2-2 when scoring more than 67 points.

When UT Martin allows fewer than 96.8 points, it is 0-5.

This season the Racers are shooting 45.9% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Skyhawks concede.

The Skyhawks shoot 34.6% from the field, 11.5% lower than the Racers allow.

Murray State Schedule