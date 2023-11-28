How to Watch the Murray State vs. UT Martin Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The UT Martin Skyhawks (0-5) will be trying to halt a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Murray State Racers (2-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at CFSB Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Murray State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Murray State vs. UT Martin Scoring Comparison
- The Skyhawks put up an average of 53 points per game, 30.8 fewer points than the 83.8 the Racers allow.
- The Racers put up 96.8 points per game, 29.8 more points than the 67 the Skyhawks allow.
- Murray State is 2-2 when scoring more than 67 points.
- When UT Martin allows fewer than 96.8 points, it is 0-5.
- This season the Racers are shooting 45.9% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Skyhawks concede.
- The Skyhawks shoot 34.6% from the field, 11.5% lower than the Racers allow.
Murray State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Cumberland (TN)
|W 121-63
|CFSB Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 112-79
|Assembly Hall
|11/21/2023
|Bellarmine
|W 108-78
|CFSB Center
|11/28/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|CFSB Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
