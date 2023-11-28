Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nelson County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Nelson County, Kentucky today? We have the information here.
Nelson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nelson County High School at North Bullitt High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Shepherdsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
