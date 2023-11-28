Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wolfe County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Wolfe County, Kentucky, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wolfe County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Buckhorn High School at Wolfe County High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Campton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.