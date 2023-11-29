The Louisville Cardinals (3-3) battle the Bellarmine Knights (2-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Bellarmine vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network Extra

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Bellarmine Stats Insights

The Knights' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

Bellarmine is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.

The Knights are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 25th.

The Knights score nine fewer points per game (66.7) than the Cardinals allow their opponents to score (75.7).

Bellarmine is 2-0 when it scores more than 75.7 points.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Bellarmine put up 72.1 points per game last season, 10.9 more than it averaged away (61.2).

The Knights conceded 63.3 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 away.

At home, Bellarmine sunk 9.2 triples per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged away (7.2). Bellarmine's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.8%) than away (33.2%).

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule