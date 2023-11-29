The Memphis Grizzlies, Desmond Bane included, face the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 119-97 loss against the Timberwolves, Bane tallied 13 points and four assists.

In this article, we look at Bane's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 23.6 22.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.3 Assists 5.5 5.0 5.7 PRA -- 33 32.2 PR -- 28 26.5 3PM 2.5 3.3 3.2



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, Bane has made 8.5 shots per game, which adds up to 22.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 24.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.3 per game.

Bane's opponents, the Jazz, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 103.7 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 27th in possessions per game with 103.5.

The Jazz concede 120.6 points per contest, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

The Jazz give up 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking fifth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Jazz have conceded 28.2 per game, 27th in the NBA.

Allowing 13.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Jazz are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Desmond Bane vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 38 37 4 8 7 2 1 11/1/2023 27 21 3 0 4 0 1

