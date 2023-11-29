The Bellarmine Knights (2-5) take on the Louisville Cardinals (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Louisville vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network Extra

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Louisville Stats Insights

This season, the Cardinals have a 42% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Knights' opponents have knocked down.

The Knights are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cardinals sit at 49th.

The Cardinals put up 6.3 more points per game (77) than the Knights give up (70.7).

Louisville is 2-2 when scoring more than 70.7 points.

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Louisville posted 66 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged in road games (64.4).

When playing at home, the Cardinals ceded 9.2 fewer points per game (71.9) than when playing on the road (81.1).

In terms of three-pointers, Louisville performed worse in home games last year, making 6.5 treys per game with a 31.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 per game with a 37.3% percentage on the road.

Louisville Upcoming Schedule